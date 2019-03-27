Chui Sai On to visit Portugal in May

Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On is preparing for his third and final visit to Portugal as Macau’s top official in May, TDM Radio Macau reported.

During the visit, which is expected to take place in mid-May, Chui will have meetings with the President of Portuguese Republic, Rebelo de Sousa, and the Prime Minister, António Costa.

According to the same report, the visit includes a trip to city of Porto, where Chui will be honored with the “Keys of the City,” the highest award of Porto, with the purpose of distinguishing people that, by their prestige and their action, have elevated the name of the city and country to a higher level in the world.

The last time Chui visited Portugal was back in 2016 when he participated, by invitation of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in the Joint Portugal-Macau Commission to discuss issues regarding the furthering of the cooperation between China and Portuguese- speaking countries as well as the Belt & Road initiative.

The final dates for the visit are expected to be known in a few days. RM

