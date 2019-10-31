Chui to visit Chinese Academy of Social Sciences today

Chief Executive Chui Sai On is due to visit Beijing today to receive a report conducted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences on the work of the Macau SAR government.

The local government commissioned the Academy to examine in detail the city’s implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle. The aim was to provide an overview of how the principle has been practiced in Macau as of the moment marking the 20th anniversary of Macau.

According to a statement from the government, the findings of the report will serve as “academic reference points” for the ongoing implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle.

The statement also said that the local government has formed a “sound mechanism for cooperation” with the Academy over the past few years, with the cooperation helping the city and its education institutions to improve their research in the social sciences and cultivate a greater number of local researchers.

Chui will be accompanied on his trip to Beijing by the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, O Lam, and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mi Jian. During Chui’s absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive. The delegation will return to Macau on Friday. DB