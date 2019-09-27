Church driver charged with child sexual abuse

A local 55-year-old man has been charged with the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported.

The suspect, surnamed Chan, had worked as a driver for a church located in Coloane since 2017. The victim, a Macau resident, was placed under the protection church when her mother was sentenced to jail and a court awarded the church guardianship. The whereabouts of her father was not disclosed by the PJ.

The abuse was suspected to have begun in mid-September and the victim was abused on three separate occasions.

Chan’s daily duties consisted of driving a seven-seater car to pick up and drop off several children at different schools, including the victim. Chan was accompanied by other church staff at all times.

However, on September 13, 18 and 19, when the accompanying staff left the vehicle to pick the children up from school, Chan found himself in the car alone with the victim. He then coerced the girl into sitting in the passenger seat, where he molested her.

On September 20, the victim told the church’s dean what had happened. The dean then took the victim to the police station to report the case.

Chan was arrested on Monday and charged by the PJ. However, he has refused to cooperate with the police authority. JZ