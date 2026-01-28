Citizens Sports Park phase one construction begins, affecting several bus routes

Construction on phase one of the Citizens Sports Park began Monday at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome site, affecting several bus routes and resulting in the relocation of the Canidrome bus stop by approximately 100 meters.

At the site, the area from the original bus stop (M31–Gen. C. Branco/Canídromo) to the road near the canidrome’s main entrance has been cordoned off with water-filled barriers for construction. The bus stop has been temporarily relocated about 100 meters away.

Affected bus routes include 1 (Barra), 5X (NAPE), 23 (Macau Tower), 25B (Hengqin Port), 33 (Fai Chi Kei), and night route N1B (Praça Ferreira Amaral).

Transmac has posted notices at the original stop and deployed staff on-site to assist passengers, aiming to minimize inconvenience.

During construction, temporary traffic measures will be implemented on Avenida do General Castelo Branco near the Rehabilitation Centre for the Blind, and metered parking spaces along this section will be suspended.

Centre director Kelly Chan, in an interview with TDM, said the authorities had communicated with the centre prior to the works.

She noted that the centre has reminded its members to exercise caution when entering and exiting the premises and that those encountering difficulties may contact staff for assistance. Chan also expressed hope that authorities would continue to communicate with the centre and provide advance notice of traffic and access changes, allowing the centre to better inform its members.

To align with construction progress, the contractor will build a covered pedestrian walkway in stages around the former canidrome’s main entrance to ensure pedestrian safety. The works are expected to be completed by February 14.

According to the Public Works Bureau, the first phase includes the demolition of existing structures and the construction of Buildings No. 1, 2, and 3, along with an underground parking garage. Completion is expected by April 2029.

Building No. 1 will be four stories, housing swimming pools, basketball courts, jogging tracks, and children’s cycling paths.

Building No. 2 will be six stories, featuring skateboarding facilities, table tennis areas, climbing walls, volleyball courts, and two floors of badminton courts. Building No. 3 will be seven stories, including a five-a-side football field, multi-purpose halls, and outdoor spaces.

The second phase will begin after the first-phase venues open and will include a four-story children’s pavilion, as well as an athletics field with eight running tracks and an artificial grass football field. Ricaela Diputado

