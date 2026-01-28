SAR protects media rights and interests with practical support, says Sam Hou Fai

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai hosted a reception for Chinese-language media yesterday to welcome the Year of the Horse, stressing the government’s commitment to safeguarding the industry’s rights and interests while providing practical assistance to media organizations in their reporting and coverage activities.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive underscored, as always, the full implementation of the guiding principles from President Xi Jinping’s important speeches during his inspection of Macau.

He noted topics such as steady economic recovery, positive developments in diversified industries, progress in the construction of the Guangdong–Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, deepening public administration reforms, the continued optimization of livelihood policies, and the maintenance of social harmony and stability, which he said reflect new achievements in advancing Macau’s various initiatives.

He expressed gratitude to journalists for their “active participation and accurate reporting of significant events” over the past year, including the eighth Legislative Assembly election, the 80th anniversary commemorations of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the first joint hosting of the National Games by Guangdong and Hong Kong.

“On behalf of the Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government, and in my personal capacity, I extend my most sincere gratitude to all of you here and to the broader journalism community,” he said.

While emphasizing the government’s commitment to earnestly implementing President Xi’s important speeches and instructions in alignment with the opening year of the national 15th Five-Year Plan, Sam urged the press to collaborate with the government in advancing these key initiatives.

He encouraged journalists to “spread positive energy and amplify constructive voices,” serving as a bridge between the public and the government.

He also called for continued efforts to highlight stories of individuals striving for success and realizing their dreams in both mainland China and the SAR. “Let more readers and viewers discover China’s peace, fairness, and kindness through objective examples,” he said.

He added that the SAR government will continue to safeguard the industry’s rights and interests in accordance with the Basic Law and the Publication Law, while actively supporting the press through professional exchanges and technical training programs to enhance the industry’s overall quality.

According to the official website of the Macau Government Information Bureau (GCS), Macau enjoys freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and freedom of publication. The bureau noted that despite its small size, the city has a well-developed media sector, with 13 regularly published Chinese-language daily newspapers, as well as numerous weekly publications and online media outlets as of early this year.

To ensure journalistic independence, the authorities have established legal safeguards protecting reporters’ rights to interview, report, and access information.

The bureau also reported that 109 publications were effectively registered last year, including six newly registered titles covering weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual formats, while six publications had their registrations canceled during the year.

