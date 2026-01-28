DSEDJ tuition subsidy application window extended to 26 days

The Executive Council announced yesterday that the SAR Government plans to continue providing tuition subsidies to eligible residents enrolled in non-higher education institutions across Guangdong Province.

However, under new draft rules, students attending the Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School in the Hengqin Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone will not be eligible for additional tuition and learning supplies subsidies.

Council spokesperson Wong Sio Chak said the measures are part of ongoing education cooperation between Guangdong and Macau.

Meanwhile, acting director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Iun Pui Iun, noted that more than 26,000 students are expected to benefit from the 2025–2026 education subsidies.

According to Iun, students at the Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School will instead be eligible for local education system benefits, including textbook subsidies, free education assistance, or tuition support.

Subsidy amounts will remain unchanged from last year. Preschool tuition subsidies are capped at MOP8,000 per student, while subsidies for primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary students are capped at MOP6,000.

Subsidies for learning supplies also remain unchanged, at MOP1,150 for preschool, MOP1,450 for primary, and MOP1,700 for junior and senior secondary students.

Wong added that the application period has been extended to 26 days to allow applicants sufficient time to submit their materials. Applications will be accepted by the DSEDJ from April 20 to May 15, 2026.

For eligible applicants, subsidies will be disbursed in a lump sum starting in October, through bank transfers to a SAR bank account held by a parent, guardian, or adult student.

Under the rules, tuition subsidies cannot be combined with free education under Administrative Regulation No. 19/2006, tuition assistance under No. 20/2006, or recurrent education under No. 21/2018. Learning supplies subsidies also exclude textbook assistance provided under Administrative Regulation No. 29/2009.

The measures will take effect the day after promulgation.

School materials subsidy applications open in April

The Executive Council also announced that applications for the higher education school materials subsidy for the 2025–2026 academic year will open in April, with eligible students able to receive a one-off allowance of MOP 3,300.

Online registration will open on April 1 and close on May 29.

Eligible students must hold a Macao SAR Resident Identity Card and be enrolled in higher education courses in Macau or abroad that lead to an academic degree or have a duration of at least two academic years. Courses must be offered by accredited public or private institutions, the Council added.

Requirements remain consistent with last year. Beneficiaries are required to submit documents including the course name, minimum standard duration, and year of first enrollment.

Funds will be deposited within 60 days after the last day of the registration period into a Macao pataca (MOP) bank account opened by the beneficiary at a bank in Macau.

