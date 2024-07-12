City braces for potential cyclone and more storms

The director of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Leong Weng Kun, has issued a cautionary statement regarding the heightened likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming in the South China Sea later this month, though the precise impact of the the potential cyclone on the city remains uncertain.

Leong, speaking at a recent TDM Forum, attributed the surge in super typhoons to the rising seawater temperatures driven by atmospheric warming in recent years, noting that the typhoon season is still in its early stages, with tropical cyclones expected to continue posing a threat through October.

To enhance forecast accuracy and public preparedness, the bureau plans to introduce new instrument technology and issue graphic and text push notifications several days in advance.

Additionally, authorities have obtained the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO 9001 certification for their tropical cyclone and storm surge warning services, signaling a commitment to providing more standardized and reliable weather forecast services.

Despite these efforts, Leong acknowledged the ongoing challenge of precisely predicting the timing and location of heavy rain events, stating that the accuracy rate has remained stable at around 70% in recent years.

Recognizing the importance of public engagement, the SMG has also worked to improve meteorological publicity and education, connecting with the community through various media platforms and hosting campus and community activities. As of June 2024, the bureau has welcomed over 2,000 visitors. VC