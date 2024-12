New approvals for residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both saw declines in October 2024, according to the Monetary Authority of Macao. New RMLs dropped by 57.4% month-on-month to MOP1.30 billion, with loans to residents decreasing by 58.5%. In contrast, non-resident loans rose by 8.7%. New CRELs fell by 37.9% to MOP642.21 million, primarily due to a significant decrease in loans to non-residents.

