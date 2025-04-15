City sees decline in residential mortgage loans

New approvals for residential mortgage loans (RMLs) dropped by 45.4% month-on-month to MOP724.09 million in February 2025, while commercial real estate loans (CRELs) increased by 4.4% to MOP1.53 billion. According to the Monetary Authority of Macao’s latest data, the outstanding balances for both RMLs and CRELs also fell on a monthly basis. As of February 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs was MOP216.86 billion, down 0.4% from January, and CRELs stood at MOP149.88 billion, down 0.2%.

