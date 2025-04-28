Four key projects in Policy Address set to launch in ‘eight to 10 years’, says CE

The government has articulated its ambition to achieve the objectives set forth in the 2025 Policy Address within the next “eight to 10” years.

This plan encompasses the establishment of an “international” university town for Macau and Hengqin, the creation of an international tourism and cultural zone, and the development of a technology park. Additionally, it includes the construction of the Macau Pearl River West Bank International Air Transport Hub (Port).

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai yesterday briefed over 100 journalists from nearly 30 mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau media outlets on the latest developments in Macau.

During the briefing at the Government Headquarters, he revealed that the total investment in the “university town” project is set at MOP20 billion, with construction planned to occur in phases.

Notably, the University of Macau (UM) campus in the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has already broken ground and is expected to begin admissions in 2028.

“We believe that in the long run, this initiative will help cultivate more high-end talent in the leisure tourism industry for both the nation and Macau,’’ he stated.

As one of the key initiatives promoted by the current government, the international tourism and cultural zone is reportedly projected to require an investment of about MOP12 billion. Public tendering is set to begin in the second half of this year, with the project expected to take two to three years to complete.

Sam emphasized that the international tourism and cultural zone aims to develop major cultural facilities with international influence, iconic status, and high standards. The project will primarily include a national museum and cultural center, an international performing arts center, and an international contemporary art museum.

He expressed the hope that “it will become an iconic cultural hub in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, showcasing Macau’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures while promoting mainstream Chinese culture and history.”

Regarding the construction of the Macau Pearl River West Bank International Air Transport Hub (Port), Sam stated that the expansion and land reclamation project for the local airport has been approved by national authorities and has already commenced, with an estimated investment of about MOP6 billion.

“Macau boasts a unique international free-trade zone and port, with over 50 international air routes,” Sam noted. “Moving forward, we will leverage Macau’s international air routes and transport corridors, integrating them with Zhuhai’s Jinwan Airport to fully utilize the advantages of both regions and drive development,” he added.

Reportedly, the Chief Executive reiterated that Macau is accelerating its integration into the overall national development plan, stating: “Macau’s young people should step out of their comfort zones, embrace Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, broaden their horizons, actively seek change, seize opportunities, expand new development space, and integrate into the overall national development plan.”

He underscored that the main objective of developing Hengqin is to facilitate the appropriately diversified development of Macau’s economy.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the government is proactively implementing a variety of measures to support its economic diversification and is committed to addressing the challenges of economic structural imbalance.