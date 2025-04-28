Facial recognition technology to be introduced at Hengqin in October

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has announced that the Hengqin border checkpoint will start using facial recognition technology, enabling document-free clearance, beginning in October of this year.

Additionally, iris biometrics, currently used for local residents during immigration clearance, will also be available for non-locals later this year, according to Wong.

He noted that Hengqin Port is the third-largest border checkpoint in Macau. It will be the first to enhance all existing e-channels by incorporating facial recognition technology into the current functionalities. Relevant tests are scheduled for July and August, with the system expected to be operational by October. At that time, border crossers will have the convenience of clearing customs using either facial recognition, fingerprints, or ID cards.

He added that construction will begin within the year on 46 additional e-channels and six manual channels at Hengqin Port to improve immigration clearance capacity. Referencing the vehicle traffic statistics from last year and this year, Wong noted that the average daily number of vehicles passing through the checkpoint last year exceeded 6,400, with a peak of 9,400 vehicles in a single day this year.

According to Wong’s policy guidelines, efforts will continue to explore the expansion of the e-channel to a wider audience, incorporating iris recognition technology. This enhancement will enable more foreign travelers to enjoy a seamless and efficient immigration experience. The initiative aims to facilitate the movement of people within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, promoting greater connectivity and convenience.

In response to a lawmaker’s inquiry about the effectiveness of the diversion measures at the Qingmao checkpoint, Wong emphasized that the Qingmao checkpoint has become the second-largest in Macau, averaging 96,000 border crossers per day last year. This achievement, he added, has successfully diverted 20% of the traffic from the Gongbei checkpoint.

He further noted that in 2019, the Gongbei checkpoint accounted for 74.6% of all border crossings, but this figure has decreased to 52.7% as of last year, highlighting a significant reduction in traffic at that location.