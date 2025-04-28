DSAT warns adding black taxis to the radio taxis calling app is illegal

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has responded to news that some regular taxis (black taxis) are now using the mobile application (app) from the radio taxi system to receive transportation requests.

In a joint statement with the Public Security Police Force, the DSAT noted that it had become aware that some taxi driver groups were using an online transportation platform to attract customers.

The authorities noted that while they acknowledge such a service is convenient for passengers, it constitutes a violation of the legal regime for the transportation of passengers in taxis.

DSAT also said it is aware that some drivers are charging additional fees for taxi calls via this system or even refusing passengers who want to pick up taxis at taxi stands.

The same bureau added that it is studying an amendment to the law to regulate the use of online platforms for taxi services.

The need to enforce and regulate this type of service has been discussed for many years in Macau, particularly in the last decade after Uber decided, in a bold move, to start operating in Macau without the approval of the local authorities.

Recently, the topic was brought up once again, with the authorities claiming they could not push for such development due to the lack of consensus among taxi drivers.

In several interviews with the media, Tony Kuok, the leader of the most prominent taxi industry association (Macau Taxi Drivers Mutual Help Association), has consistently refused the idea of liberalizing the market to allow the entry of private players but has, on the other hand, been calling for a modernization of the system to allow official taxis to use new technologies.

In 2018, the association launched its ride-hailing app to book participating black taxis for the first time.

This service was quickly suspended, and the same group stated in late 2023 that it wished to relaunch it in a new and improved version.

According to the authorities, the use of the app to summon taxis is a service regulated under the law for “Radio Taxis” only, which operate under a different kind of licensing system and cannot be hired on the streets or stop at taxi stands. Hence, the use of a similar system by black taxis is considered illegal.