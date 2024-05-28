City sees surge in MICE events and revenues in Q1

Fresh government data shows that Macau experienced a significant increase in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities during the first quarter of 2024.

The total number of MICE events held in the SAR reached 307, a 31.2% year-on-year increase. This included 289 meetings and conferences, 12 exhibitions, and six incentives. The number of MICE participants and attendees grew to 178,000 year-on-year, although this represented an 11.5% decline due to a drop in exhibition attendance.

MICE-driven receipts for Macau’s non-gaming industries also soared, estimated at MOP900 million for Q1 2024, a more than 50% increase from the same period in 2023 (MOP600 million). This can be attributed to higher spending by MICE visitors.

“The growth in MICE events and revenue is a testament to Macau’s continued appeal as a premier destination for business events,” said the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) report. “We anticipate this momentum to continue as Macau further develops its MICE infrastructure and attracts more international events.”

The data also revealed that the majority of events held in Q1 2024 were centered around “Commerce & Management,” accounting for 41.4% of the total. Events related to “Finance,” “Information Technology,” and “Medical & Health” also saw significant activity.

In an announcement last year, the government said it wants Macau to host around 1,500 MICE events next year – a 50% increase on 2023’s tally, which is an average of 125 per month.

The government has implemented various measures, including marketing campaigns, participation in international trade shows and exhibitions, and collaboration with industry associations and event organizers in bid to position the region as a “leading MICE destination.” Howard Tong