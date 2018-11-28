Climate change debate to be held at CityU tomorrow

A debate on the topic of climate change will be held at the City University of Macau’s (CityU) Hoi Yin Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow.

Co-organized by Rui Cunha Foundation, Docomomo Macau and Macau City University Open Institute, the session is titled “Climate Change: What policy and preventive measures against typhoons and floods.” Billy Chan and Christine Loh have been invited as speakers.

The discussion will center on climate change concerns such as rising sea levels, as well as location-specific problems, like the occurrence of extreme weather phenomena currently in the South China Sea.

Loh is chief development strategist at the Institute for the Environment and a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She was formerly the Under Secretary for the Environment at the Hong Kong government between 2012 and 2017, with her policy responsibilities covering air quality, energy, climate change and biodiversity.

Loh is a published author of academic works on history, the environment and constitutional development, as well as a writer for the South China Morning Post.

Chan, director of the Transmission and Distribution Department of public electricity company CEM, has vast experience in power utility networks and managing power network construction. He has contributed to the development and provision of safe, efficient and cost-effective electricity to people across the MSAR.

