CNY hotel occupancy reaches pre-pandemic levels

Hotel booking rates in Macau are seeing a significant boost as the Lunar New Year approaches, with Cotai hotels reaching approximately 90% occupancy.

Jocelyn Wong, president of the Macau Hotel Association, confirmed that the booking rates for Macau’s hotels are ideal, with budget and local hotels also performing well at 60% to 70% occupancy.

This reflects a return to pre-pandemic levels, with figures matching those seen in 2019.

Speaking to the press, Wong predicts that hotel occupancy will peak on the third day of the Lunar New Year (January 31), as more visitors arrive to celebrate. She also noted that accommodation prices during the New Year are in line with those of 2024, offering stability for both tourists and businesses.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) anticipates an average of 185,000 tourists per day during the Spring Festival, a forecast that industry leaders are optimistic about.

Wong reassured that the industry has made appropriate staffing arrangements and currently has sufficient manpower to accommodate the influx of tourists.

The actual new year holiday, which marks the start of the year of the snake in the 12-month lunar calendar, comes tomorrow, while New Year’s Eve tonight is reserved for family gatherings and traditionally fireworks displays.

Yesterday, the city saw a total of 107,546 tourist arrivals as of 9 p.m. last night, while the weekend registered a total of 273,407 visitors.