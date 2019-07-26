CoD opens luxury showroom with finest from land, sea and air

Melco Resorts and Entertainment opened a new showroom yesterday at its flagship property City of Dreams Macau, featuring luxury vehicles, such as a bulletproof SUV featured in the movie “Men in Black”.

The showroom, titled “The Most Insane Garage in the World”, was co-created with TheArsenale.

It is the first showroom from the firm in Asia, after other locations in Paris, Dubai and Miami. TheArsenale showroom at City of Dreams will feature more than 40 pieces, many of which are visiting Macau for the first time.

It showcases the world’s most sought-after rare finds from land, sea and air.

At a special preview yesterday, Asian superstar Aaron Kwok was first to view the luxury products.

These include Formula 1 and Formula E cars; a Roborace, the first pilot-less car ever to compete in racing events; and Centauri’s pioneering Valkyrie.

The interior of the Valkyrie is designed by car manufacturer Maserati.

It is an all-black lightweight aircraft for two with an engine that takes the aircraft up to 461 km/h in speed and 20,000 feet in height. By using the widest canopy in the world, the driver and passengers will have an incredible field of view as they fly through open skies.

Meanwhile, the Rezvani Tank is a bulletproof vehicle that looks like it belongs in a futuristic military service battalion. It hails from the world famous Rezvani Motors which designs and manufactures weapon-grade looking vehicles for the road with the thrill of flying through open skies.

Beau Lake is the first electrical pedal boat with an engine just slightly larger than a human fist. This boat was named after water bodies and beaches, a tribute to the irreplaceable waterside experience. Finished with high quality wood, it is an intricate experience of luxury through the simplest of things – from the plush leather seat covers to the polished wooden panels.

Meanwhile, president of the resort operator, Lawrence Ho, reiterated his confidence in Macau on the sidelines of the event, emphasizing that his company had already made investment plans for the next three years.

“This includes the refurbishment of the Nüwa with a contemporary Chinese theme, the renovation and rebranding of the Countdown Hotel to the Libertine and the phase-two development of Studio City.” Staff reporter