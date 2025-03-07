Coloane Sewage treatment upgrade to begin this Q1

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) announced that upgrading works for the Coloane sewage treatment facility will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Efforts are also underway to finalize the award for sewage treatment works on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In response to Ella Lei’s inquiry, the DSPA reported 14 coastal odor cases in 2024, mainly caused by sewer misconnections and illegal discharges. Authorities pledged to continue inspections and make improvements to enhance the drainage network.

