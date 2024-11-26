Coloane Village market closing Dec. 16

The Coloane Village Municipal Market will close Dec. 16, as announced in yesterday’s official government gazette. The closure follows an order from the Chief Executive, which includes an updated list of public markets.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) confirmed the market will close for revitalization and reuse studies. According to IAM, the market has experienced a steady decline in recent years, primarily due to a decrease in the local population and the increasing availability of products in nearby privately owned stores.

Reports indicate that in recent years, the number of vendors has dwindled, with only two remaining just a few months ago. IAM said these last two vendors informed the bureau of their decision not to renew their stall licenses, leaving no option but to shut the market down.

IAM is currently conducting a study on the market’s original site and is working with other entities to determine its future. One potential option being considered is revitalizing the building to restore its original appearance and repurpose it for new uses, such as a commercial or event space.

There is also the possibility the market will be incorporated into a larger revitalization project for Coloane Village, which will extend from the village center to the historic Lai Chi Vun shipyard.

This shipyard is currently undergoing a major renovation, supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group, and is scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since July 1.