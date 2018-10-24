Columnist says AL does not fulfil role

Son Pou columnist Lei Kwok Keong says that the competencies of the Macau Legislative Assembly (AL) are not being fulfilled, as stated in his recent column. “It is a general fact that Macau’s human rights and freedom has severely shrunk. The function of the AL has also been [taken away]. What’s more, people who talk about the truth are silenced, and those silent people continue being silenced.” Lei also accused the security authority of establishing the telecommunication interception law as an act towards the legalizing of information interception, and as “an attempt [at] eliminating the truth.”

Woman shot improper pictures on Macau streets

A 20-year-old Taiwan female resident will likely face criminal charges if she sets foot in Macau again. Earlier, while the woman was visiting Macau, she took pictures of her exposed intimate parts at several different locations across the city. She later posted the pictures online. According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the woman might face one year in prison, once she is convicted of having violated the law. The woman, a Taiwan university freshman, claimed that she publicized these pictures because she faces heavy pressure from her studies.

