Commercial flights double y-o-y in Q1

In the first quarter, arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 13,306 trips, a hike of 115.2% year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

In March, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights surged by 76.1% year-on-year to 4,437 trips, and gross weight of air cargo jumped by 112.2% to 8,659 tons.

In the first quarter, cross-border vehicular traffic totaled 2.10 million trips, an increase of 39.0% year-on-year. Light passenger car trips rose by 39.7% year-on-year to 1.95 million; of these, trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (344,000 trips) and Macau vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (64,000 trips) surged by 267.6% and 89.7% respectively.