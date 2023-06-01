Commercial flights surge 350% y-o-y in April

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 2,980 trips in April, a sharp rise of 353.6% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 39.6% year-on-year to 3,532 tonnes in April, of which inward cargo (400 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,043 tonnes) decreased by 19.4% and 42.7% respectively. From January to April 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 108.1% year-on-year to 9,162 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (12,977 tonnes) diminished by 29.7%. Cross-border vehicular traffic in April hiked by 69.1% year-on-year to 576,243 trips, of which light automobile trips (538,618) surged by 75.0%.

