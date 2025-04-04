LRT passenger increase trend over in March

The recent trend of increasing the number of passengers transported by Light Rapid Transit (LRT) came to a halt in March, as the public transport system reported a month-on-month drop of 9.59%.

In March, LRT transported an average of 24,500 passengers daily, falling short of the previous 27,100 in February and 25,300 in January.

Still, compared year-over-year, the number of passengers transported more than doubled from the 12,000 recorded in March 2024.

Accountable for this significant difference is the entry into operation of the two extension lines to the Taipa Line, namely the one that links to the Hengqin Port and Seac Pai Van.

The results from this year show an 80.1% increase in the average number of passengers transported daily compared with the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, which scored an average of 14,233, contrasting with the 25,633 of 2025.

In late February, in his first visit to the Legislative Assembly, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, was confronted with many opinions and suggestions from lawmakers on improving the LRT system and increasing passenger flow.

Lawmakers called for expanding electronic payment options for the LRT, special packages targeted for major events, and station improvements.

In response, Tam said that the government will continue to assess viable improvements, monitor trends in the electronic payment market, and gradually enhance the LRT’s fare collection system to improve the travel experience for residents and tourists. However, he did not provide a concrete plan or timeline for these changes.

He added that the LRT has been steadily increasing its passenger capacity and adjusting its services accordingly, including deploying four-car trains at night. He also announced that the LRT will soon add retail spaces in some stations, namely Barra.

Earlier in February, authorities announced that the East Line, currently under construction, will be completed in 2028. Once finished, it will offer passengers a 15-minute journey between the Border Gate and the Cotai area, significantly reducing travel time by up to an hour.

The same authorities noted that their studies show approximately 23,000 people make that commute each day.