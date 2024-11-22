Committee proposes MOP900 fine for mobile use while driving 

The First Standing Committee is reviewing a road traffic bill that proposes increased penalties for various violations. Committee chairwoman Ella Lei highlighted concerns over stricter fines, including a rise from MOP600 to MOP900 for using mobile phones while driving and for failing to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Additionally, fines for violating minimum speed limits on general roads will increase from MOP300 to MOP600, with higher penalties of MOP900 applicable in bridges and tunnels.

