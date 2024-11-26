Chairman of the Legislative Assembly’s Second Standing Committee, Chan Chak Mo, said yesterday that lawmakers are concerned about the significant increase in the number of workers in government services, according to the committee’s analysis of the 2025 budget. The committee plans to send an opinion and request a written explanation from the different government services, regarding this increase. Health service workers, who represent the largest increase in hiring, will be personally contacted to explain this increase.
Briefs
Committee seeks justification for growth in gov’t employees
Categories Macau
No Comments