Community advisory members express concerns over project and lack of parking

Several members of the Central District Community Advisory Board have raised concerns about the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade, a new leisure and sports area that the government will soon begin constructing.

The project, presented in mid-January this year, will feature a variety of leisure areas and sports facilities.

During the council’s monthly meeting earlier this week, which focused on a presentation of the project by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), several members voiced concerns over the plan’s parking provisions, which include only 80 street parking spots.

According to a briefing after the meeting, some members felt that this number was insufficient, particularly during festivals and holidays when more people visit the area for leisure. They suggested increasing the number of parking spaces and even proposed building an underground parking garage to accommodate the new area.

As previously announced, the second phase of the project aims to develop the coastal area from the southern tip of the Peninsula to the west of the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, extending to the “Gate of Understanding” (Porta do Entendimento).

According to IAM’s update to the council members, after some preparatory work that is currently underway, the bureau plans to begin construction by the end of this month, with completion expected by the third quarter of next year. The project has been awarded through a public tender that concluded in early August for a price exceeding MOP33 million, with a construction period of 216 working days.

The IAM official present at the meeting also mentioned that the land is currently undergoing filling and preparation for construction, a process expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year.

As previously stated by IAM, construction will proceed in two separate phases: eastern and western. The eastern area will replace the existing sports facilities near the Macau Tower with new ones closer to the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, minimizing the downtime of these facilities.

In the area near the bridge, the project will include several sports grounds, seating areas, a waterfront promenade, a fishing platform, and other amenities.

Although IAM officials stated that construction should be completed by the end of the third quarter of next year, they clarified that it is unclear whether all facilities will be ready to open by that time, or if additional time will be needed for finishing touches and to assess the condition of the surrounding area.

Another concern raised by community council members was the quality of construction. They urged officials to ensure strict oversight and control to ensure that public funds are properly utilized and that the facilities effectively serve the well-being of residents.