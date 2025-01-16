Community urges cooperation to tackle rodent infestation

Officials and community members are still expressing concern about rodent control efforts. In a recent episode of the TDM Forum, they convened to address the growing issue of rodent infestations in the region.

The discussion highlighted ongoing efforts and the need for increased public awareness and cooperation in combating this persistent problem.

Kou Ngon Fong, deputy of the Northern District Community Service Consultative Council Committee, emphasized that rodent eradication is an ongoing challenge.

He noted that the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has implemented proactive measures, including the installation of approximately 1,400 fixed rat-bait boxes strategically placed on public streets throughout Macau. Kou emphasized that while significant progress has been made, the collaboration of both restaurants and residents is essential in private areas.

Fong Kin Fu, the vice chairman of the United Association of Food and Beverage Mechanics of Macau, recognized the notable advancements in pest control within the restaurant sector over recent years. He noted that while food safety training and inspections are now standard practices, completely eliminating rodents is not feasible.

He emphasized the importance of prevention and encouraged restaurant owners to maintain a proactive approach.

During the program, audience members raised concerns about the necessity of conducting scientific assessments of rodent populations.

One resident suggested that the IAM should utilize data-driven methods to evaluate the levels of rodent infestation and communicate these findings to the public. Responding to this call for transparency, Kou expressed his support for publishing detailed information on rodent control efforts.

He echoed the audience’s concerns and emphasized the importance of the department enhancing its rodent control technology.

Furthermore, he urged making more comprehensive data and indicators related to rodent infestations publicly accessible while promoting greater awareness of hygiene practices.

Choi Seng Hong, deputy director of the Islands Community Advisory Board, proposed hosting a community cleaning campaign to engage residents directly in rodent prevention efforts. He pointed out that timely disposal of large garbage items is essential to eliminate potential hiding spots for rats.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the sanitation conditions in certain residential buildings, which have contributed to rodent problems. Choi suggested that residents could adopt a “joint management” approach similar to practices in Hong Kong, hiring professional teams to implement scientific methods for blocking rat entry points. Victoria Chan

