Complaining lifeguards fired, employer fined MOP230,000

A total of 24 lifeguards, who demonstrated against their employer’s unfair working conditions, were reportedly fired by their employer after their strike came under the spotlight of both the public and the government.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said on Wednesday that he only learnt about the dismissal from a news report, having expressed his disappointment towards the situation.

In the Secretary’s opinion, the conduct of the outsourced service provider (Surf Hong Company) was improper, but the case should be followed up by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL).

In addition, Tam said that the laws concerning the case should be improved.

Tam also claimed that if Surf Hong Company continues to report similar problems, the SAR government will probably deny public tenders to the company for relevant services.

The director of the Sport Bureau (ID), Pun Weng Kun, commented on Wednesday that the dismissal of lifeguards is not the major focus of the sports authority. The ID’s main concern is the actual service provided by the company, which consists of providing enough lifeguards for key locations at certain hours.

By the beginning of next year, the service contracts of all swimming pools under the ID’s administration will come to an end.

Pun claims that the ID will review the relevant contract procedures and will find a qualified company to provide the service.

Previously, the ID president said that the company would be forced to pay MOP10 million for breach of contract, according to Macau’s regulations.

