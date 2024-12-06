Concert venue with discounts for residents to launch

The new outdoor performance area near the Grand Lisboa Palace in Cotai will host its inaugural concert on Dec. 28, marking the start of a trial operation. The event, budgeted at over MOP20 million, aims to celebrate the venue’s completion and will feature artists from Hong Kong, Macau, and beyond. Local residents can enjoy discounted tickets, verified upon entry. Yesterday, Deland Leong, acting chairman of the Cultural Development Advisory Committee, emphasized safety and testing as priorities for the trial run. Additionally, catering service solicitations for the concert will close tomorrow, with future plans for long-term service contracts in development.

