‘Conference of Entrepreneurs’ explores bilateral opportunities

The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Macau (Forum Macau) came to a close yesterday with the “Conference of Entrepreneurs.”

This Conference, held on the sidelines of the main Ministerial Conference aimed at exploring different opportunities for bilateral relations and business between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries (PLP).

Themed “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development,” the conference gathered several local guests among leaders and representatives from governments, trade promotion organizations, chambers of commerce, and enterprises from mainland, the nine PLP, as well as from the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

As the theme suggests, the conference was mostly discussions and presentations to assist companies in taking opportunities in both digital transformation and green development.

At the conference, and after the opening speeches from the Vice Minister of Commerce of China, Guo Tingting, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, there was a signing ceremony several protocols of cooperation, followed by the first of two seminars.

The first seminar, titled “Acceleration of Digital Transformation, Providing New Dynamics to the Development of Industries,” was moderated by Xu Jinli, Representative of the Presidency of the Business Federation of China and PLP and Head of the Bilateral Cooperation Department of the China International Chamber of Commerce. This seminar involved debates about the integration of digital technology in traditional industries.

The second seminar, titled “Promoting the Green Economy for a Future Sustainable Development,” was moderated by the deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and PLP – Macau, Xie Ying, and addressed the topics of green economy and sustainable development.

The session closed with business matchmaking sessions aimed at helping companies from various regions explore opportunities such as the “1+4” industries and promote cooperation between Chinese and PLP enterprises with a focus on bringing opportunities for Macau’s economy in the bid for its diversification.

The “Conference of Entrepreneurs” was jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and was co-organized by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and PLP. Macau was also supported by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cape Verde TradeInvest, the Guinea Investment Promotion Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Agency (APCI) of São Tomé, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste, and the China-PLP Federation of Entrepreneurs. The conference was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Guo Tingting invites companies to use ‘Macauís Platform’

In her opening speech at the Conference of Entrepreneurs, the Vice Minister of Commerce of China, Guo Tingting, called on the companies from the PLP to use Macau as a platform to reach the mainland markets, whilst also reinforcing an invitation made the day before by the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Hongzhong, that invited the same companies to partake in the major exhibitions and fairs in China.

“Macau has become an invaluable bridge linking China to the PLP. We will continue to support Macau in playing its role well as a focal point between China and the PLP. Therefore, we invite companies from all parties to increase their participation in the Chinese market. China is willing, together with the participating countries, to improve the construction of the Macau platform, and also to improve the business environment of the Chinese market to welcome more investments from the PLP,” she said, adding, “We will actively encourage the PLP companies to participate in exhibitions and conferences of relevance, such as the International Exhibition of Importation of China, among others, to promote the participation of the PLP companies in the Chinese market.”

Lei Wai Nong pointed the way to Hengqin

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong pointed out the existing opportunities in the cooperation zone in Hengqin, calling on PLP companies to join in new developments expected in this area.

“Macau’s strategy of adequate economic diversification will also provide more opportunities for Chinese and Lusophone companies. The new model of synergistic development will be even more prominent. We welcome local companies as well as those from the PLP to join the development and cooperation in Macau and Hengqin,” he said, adding, “We hope that the elites of both parties will explore new ways of synergistic cooperation to promote the continuous cultivation and modernization of supply and industrial chains through technological innovation, contributing to the development of high-quality economic and commercial cooperation.”