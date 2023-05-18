Construction forum to be held on Jun.1

The International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum will hold its 14th edition at The Venetian Macao on June 1-2 with over 3,000 members from political, business and academic circles from more than 60 countries and regions attending. This edition aims to reinforce the global economic recovery and to highlight trends in green and low-carbon developments. It will also explore new types of energy and support cooperation between companies. According to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Forum has steadily gained momentum in terms of scale and international influence since it began in Macau, with registrations expected to double this year compared to 2022.

