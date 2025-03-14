Liaison Office outlines priorities to implement central policies

The Liaison Office of the Central Government in Macau held a briefing yesterday to convey the spirit of the National “Two Sessions.”

The event featured key speakers including Edmond Ho Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai; and Liaison Office Director Zheng Xinchong.

Over 240 officials and representatives attended the briefing.

Director Zheng emphasized the nature of this year’s Two Sessions describing them as a “grand gathering of unity and action.” He articulated that the outcomes of these sessions are intended to propel China’s modernization and national rejuvenation efforts.

Zheng highlighted President Xi Jinping’s participation in three discussions that focused on pivotal topics such as economic development, education, and national security.

“China’s path to modernization is now an irreversible historical trend,” Zheng stated.

During the session, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, engaged with Macau delegates.

They acknowledged the progress achieved by the Special Administrative Region (SAR) and encouraged further contributions towards national security and economic diversification. Zheng reiterated, “Macau plays a unique role and must make special contributions to the country’s development.”

The official outlined three main priorities for implementing the spirit of the Two Sessions: strengthening confidence in China’s modernization, understanding global challenges, and ensuring effective execution of policies.

He urged attendees to recognize and seize historical opportunities, advocating for determination and unwavering confidence in moving forward.

Moreover, the director called upon participants to take the initiative in promoting the messages from the Two Sessions. This includes implementing central policies, supporting the SAR government, and fostering a social consensus.

“We are all players, insiders, and leaders in Macau’s development,” he concluded, emphasizing the collective responsibility of those in attendance.

The briefing served as a platform for reinforcing the importance of alignment with national goals and the active role that Macau is expected to play in the context of China’s development strategy. Staff Reporter