Chief Executive commits to enhancing governance, efficiency, and public service integrity

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai reaffirmed the city’s commitment to national development and economic diversification in his address at yesterday’s briefing session, organized by the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Macau.

The session aimed to share new policies and aspirations set out in the 2025 Two Sessions, which he attended at the National People’s Congress.

In his speech, published by the Government Information Bureau yesterday, Sam expressed confidence in the SAR’s future, citing support from Beijing for the region’s economic growth, international engagement, and deeper integration into national development.

Sam emphasized the importance of improving government efficiency, announcing measures to strengthen coordination across departments.

Six leadership and working groups have been established to focus on key areas, including administrative reform, infrastructure development, and legal coordination.

He also underscored plans to streamline administrative licensing, reduce bureaucratic delays, and improve government services.

Public servants, particularly senior officials, were urged to adopt a forward-thinking approach and uphold integrity in governance.

“I would like to put forward the following requirements to all public service workers, especially middle and senior managers,” said Hou.

“They should have a long-term vision, act pragmatically, and have a sense of responsibility, solidarity, and integrity; in particular, they should consider the relationship between the proper performance of their own duties and innovation and reform, liberalize their thinking, and innovate courageously,” he added.

Advancing Macau-Hengqin integration

For Sam, the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin remains a top priority. The CE outlined plans to accelerate the zone’s construction while ensuring legal and regulatory alignment with the city’s system.

“The construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is a top priority responsibility and duty of this government,” said Sam.

Efforts will focus on attracting global businesses, integrating industries, and enhancing infrastructure links.

The aim is to create an environment conducive to business growth and facilitate employment opportunities for Macau residents.

Economic diversification and long-term growth

Sam also stressed the need to accelerate economic diversification. He called for increased investment in emerging industries, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and optimization of the business environment.

He highlighted that the domestic and external environment of the city’s economic development is “complex and volatile,” and that structural problems of Macau’s domestic economy persist.

“The economic cycle is changing, consumption patterns and social classes are undergoing changes, the post-epidemic recovery momentum has slowed down, and financial revenues in the current year may not be as high as expected,” he said.

“Therefore, it is necessary to carefully assess the future economic situation. While consolidating the momentum of economic recovery, we must make more efforts to promote adequate diversification of the economy, address the imbalance in domestic economic development, and prevent and mitigate potential risks,” he added.

Enhancing social well-being

In his speech, Sam also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to social welfare, prioritizing policies that support the elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged groups. Measures will also be taken to ensure stable employment and improve the overall quality of life for residents, he said.

Sam also pledged that employment rights and social justice remain key focus areas, with the government aiming to create sustainable opportunities and better living conditions for the population.

“We will continue to pay attention to and better promote employment, effectively safeguard the rights and interests of the residents in employment, ensure basic conditions for their well-being, and promote social justice, and make every effort to create a better life for the residents,” he said. Staff Reporter