Toddler passes away from blast injuries; authorities investigate possible manslaughter

The two-year-old girl from Macau, critically injured in last month’s gas explosion at a Taichung department store, has passed away last week, becoming the fifth fatality in the incident, the Health Bureau (SSM)announced early yesterday.

The child suffered severe head trauma in the February 13 blast at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi in Taichung.

She was part of a family of seven visiting Taiwan, two of whom—her grandparents—died at the scene. The family was struck by flying debris while walking past the building during the explosion.

The blast occurred during renovation work on the 12th floor of the complex, triggered by a gas leak while replacing an LPG cylinder.

After receiving initial critical care in Taiwan, the toddler was airlifted to Macau on February 26 for further treatment.

In a statement, the SSM expressed grief over the child’s death and extended condolences to the bereaved family. SSM has also provided psychological support and counseling to her family. Local media reported that the family of each victim will receive approximately MOP2.67million in compensation, including condolence payments, insurance claims, and other forms of restitution.

The Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident for potential manslaughter, public endangerment, and negligent injury charges.

So far, 33 witnesses have been questioned, but no defendants have been named. Authorities noted the complexity of the explosion site, stating that a fire scene identification report must be completed to fully reconstruct the incident.

Victoria Chan