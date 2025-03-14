Gov’t explores feasibility of ice sports facility

The government is assessing the feasibility of building a dedicated ice sports facility to support the growth and development of the sport.

According to the Sports Bureau (ID), efforts to promote these activities are ongoing, with close collaboration between the ID and the Macau Ice Sports Federation.

In response to a query from lawmaker Leong Sun Lok, ID president Luís Gomes stated that the institute has been investing resources in ice sports. These efforts include hiring professional coaches and providing both financial and technical support for athletes to participate in competitions.

Additionally, the ID has facilitated training opportunities for Macau’s figure skating and ice hockey teams.

Through the Sports Fund, athletes have been able to attend training camps in mainland Chinese cities, lasting between four to six days per week.

The government is also “continuously checking the feasibility of opening more sports spaces in existing facilities, seeking to carry out studies and integrate spaces that have the conditions to be modified to house various sports.”

The ID noted that feasibility studies are being conducted to identify suitable spaces for modifications.

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) has incorporated this consideration into the Master Plan for the Macao Special Administrative Region (2020-2040), which aims to maintain and enhance large-scale recreational and sports infrastructure.

Plans are also in place to develop new sports facilities for the general public, increasing access to both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces.

A key aspect of this initiative is the integration of sports venues into large residential complexes to maximize space utilization.

One such development is Plot A9 in Zone A of the New Landfills, designated for recreational and sports use, where construction has already begun.

Additionally, Plots B3 and C1, covering approximately 34,000 square meters, have been earmarked for similar purposes, further expanding Macau’s sports infrastructure.