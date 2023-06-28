Construction on UM-Hengqin overpass to finish in July

The new overpass connecting the University of Macau with the Macau section of the Hengqin Border checkpoint is expected to be completed in July, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has announced.

The opening day has not been determined and will be confirmed after discussion between the Macau and Guangdong governments.

It has been claimed that the new bridge will provide greater convenience not only to people moving between the University of Macau and the Grangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, but also those between the university and Taipa.

Currently, traffic between the university and Taipa relies on two under-river tunnels for motor vehicles and pedestrians.

However, the Macau section of the Hengqin checkpoint is reserved for specific vehicles, such as public buses and taxis. As the new overpass’s exit is within the section, it is unclear whether it will open to all.

On Monday, an enquiry was made to the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, to which spokesperson Jimmy Lam Chi Meng replied on the same day, and said that “there is no information on this matter available at this time.”

According to the DSOP website, the construction has been extended for 43 working days due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Excluding this extension, the progress has been on schedule. It was built by Nam Kwong Group and cost the city about MOP249 million.

The project consists of two bridges with two motor traffic lanes, respectively. The bridges will also have pedestrian lanes when it opens.

The northern end of the bridge has an opening that allows direct connection with the Lotus Bridge connecting Cotai with Hengqin. Geographically, the bridges are completely located on Hengqin Island, although the laws of Macau will prevail in the Macau section of the border checkpoint and the university.