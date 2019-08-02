Construction sector wages shrink in Q2

The average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 2.6% quarter-to- quarter to 743 patacas in the second quarter of 2019, according to information released by the Statistics and Census Service.

The wage decrease was reportedly due to lower demand for construction workers following the near-completion of several large-scale entertainment facility projects.

The average daily wages of local (MOP987) and non-resident construction workers (MOP597) fell by 2.9% and 4.3%, respectively, quarter-to- quarter.

In terms of occupation, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP783), aluminum and glass installers (MOP743), electricians and electrical workers (MOP754) and painters (MOP700) decreased by 8.2%, 5.1%, 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.

Meanwhile, the average daily wages of bricklayers and plasterers (MOP758) and carpenters (MOP869) saw respective increases of 3.8% and 1.5%.

After accounting for the effect of inflation, the wage index of construction workers (95.0) for the second quarter of 2019 dropped by 1.8% quarter-to-quarter in real terms.

Regarding construction materials, the average prices of spiral and round reinforcing steel bars and concrete in the second quarter of 2019 edged down by 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, quarter-to-quarter. LV