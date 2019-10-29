Consulate calls for patronage of Irish-owned retailers

The Irish Consulate in Hong Kong and Macau is calling for its compatriots to support Irish-owned businesses in the upcoming festive season as the neighboring city enters its 21st week of social unrest.

In an e-mail from the Consulate of Ireland in Hong Kong and Macau, the Consul-General, David Costello, said that his team has been liaising with government and non-government stakeholders, as well as Irish organizations in Hong Kong, acknowledging the economic impact of the ongoing protests.

“From an Irish perspective, I am also conscious that many of our compatriots make their living in the retail sector, which has been significantly impacted by the consequent economic downturn,” the diplomat said.

“Many of these businesses have been very supportive of Irish organizations and Irish events through the years. As we head into the Christmas shopping season, I would encourage you to give special consideration to patronizing Irish-owned businesses in the coming weeks,” Costello added.

The diplomat also noted that another “Irish casualty” of Hong Kong’s economic downturn is the halt in direct flights to Dublin from November 6.

These direct flights will only resume operation on March 30, 2020. LV