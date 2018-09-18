Consulate of Indonesia celebrates 73rd anniversary of independence

A ceremony for the 73rd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia was held last Friday at the MGM Macau integrated resort.

Remarks by Tri Tharyat, Consul General Republic of Indonesia in Hong Kong and Macau highlighted the cooperation between Macau and Indonesia.

“For Indonesia, Macau is a very interesting autonomous region to cooperate with as it has an advanced tourism sector which contributed to almost one third of its GDP in 2017, as the report of World Travel and Tourism Council describes. The contribution will always grow as Macau is poised to be the richest place on earth with a per capita GDP of USD143,116 in 2020,” said Tri Tharyat. “Indonesia has approximately 52 million people of middle class, and affluent consumers whose consumption accounts for 43 percent of total household consumption. This growing middle class is [a great] potential market that offers various investment opportunities for Macau investors to tap.”

“However, current bilateral cooperation between the two sides has not demonstrated its fullest potential as those two predictions tell,” said Tri Tharyat.

The Indonesian Consul General hopes to see an increased number of visitors to the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia on 24-28 October 2018 to tap opportunities in trade and investment.

In Tri Tharyat’s words, “coupled with the Greater Bay Area Initiative, Macau may become even more attractive to Indonesia as it also offers another connected 70 million new consumers to tap in Guanghzou, Shenzhen and Dongguan.”

The Indonesian diplomat believes that Macau can take advantage of two initiatives: as one of the world’s centers of tourism and leisure, and as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Earlier, Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam visited Indonesia for the Asian Games 2018, and Tam also met Indonesian Minister for Tourism, Head of Creative economy Agency and other government principal officials to discuss potential cooperation in tourism and education.

“We agreed that the visit would be followed by tangible measures and [action] in the near future, such as provision of scholarships to Indonesian tourism high school students and student-exchange, as well as working opportunities in Macau for Indonesian skilled workers. Thus, Indonesia can learn how to improve its tourism industry as Macau has done,” said the Consul General.

Currently, there are around five thousand Indonesians in Macau with the vast majority working as domestic helpers.

The Indonesian consulate provides consular services to these Indonesians three times a week in Macau.

“The consulate is also ready to work with the Macau government in improving protection, including following up the planned Mutual Legal Assistance [MLA] between Indonesia and Macau,” said Tri Tharyat.

Current statistics show 200,000 Indonesian people visit Macau each year, outnumbering those travelling from Macau to Indonesia who number only around one thousand.

“In the years to come, as our economies grow steadily, we certainly look forward to continue to welcome a lot more tourism from Macau,” Tri Tharyat remarked.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan also said “the Macau SAR and Indonesia have long enjoyed strong economic, and social and cultural ties. […] With the strong support of the Central Government […] we look forward to expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation between Macau and Indonesia along the path of development.” JZ

