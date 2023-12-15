Contactless payment for HK MTR rides from Dec. 23

Contactless bank card payment for MTR in Hong Kong rides will be launched in phases from Dec. 23, MTR Corporation announced. Passengers will initially be able to use the new service using Visa at designated gates. Additional bank cards will be accepted for payment in the third quarter of 2024. The corporation also aims to upgrade the entry/exit gates of the Airport Express and launch contactless bank card payment by 2026 at the earliest. The entire asset renewal plan for the automatic fare collection system is expected to be completed in 2028.

Related