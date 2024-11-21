Cooler temperatures recorded across Macau

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) reported a drop in temperatures yesterday, with several weather stations recording lows below 17 degrees Celcius. The lowest reading was 16.4 degrees at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park, marking the coldest temperature since autumn began.

Taipa Grande recorded a low of 16.6 degrees, while Mount Fortress saw temperatures dip to 16.8 degrees.

SMG forecasts continued rain due to the northeast monsoon today, with cooler mornings and evenings. Improved weather is expected over the weekend, with daytime highs reaching 25 degrees.

However, a strong northeast monsoon will return mid-next week, bringing cooler temperatures and showers.

Meanwhile, as cited in an Associated Press report, parts of coastal southern China suspended ferry services as a major storm passed into the South China Sea, bringing high winds and heavy waves to much of the region.

The storm was downgraded yesterday from Typhoon Man-yi, which had caused seven deaths in the Philippines and worsened the crisis caused by back-to-back storms that battered the disaster-prone nation.

It is now categorized as a low-pressure area lingering south of China’s Hainan Island, according to the Hong Kong Observatory, with maximum sustained winds of 40 kilometers per hour.

Climatologists have predicted a greater frequency of such storms, but better preparedness and early warning systems in the Asia Pacific nations most affected have helped mitigate some of the most severe consequences. LV