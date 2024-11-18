Cooler weather this week

The latest forecast indicates that tropical cyclone Man-yi, located east of the Philippines, will move northwest and approach within 800 km of Macau by tomorrow morning. A strong northeast monsoon will also affect the South China coast, causing temperatures to drop slightly and bringing cooler weather in the mornings and evenings, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said. As a result of Man-yi and the monsoon, Macau may experience stronger winds, reaching force six with gusts and occasional rain.

