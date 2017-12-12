Corporate Bits | MGM receives award in hospitality competition

MGM Golden Lion Team members were recognized with a total of three Gold Pin Awards, the gaming operator said in a statement yesterday.

This announcement made MGM Macau one of the hotels to win the most awards in this year’s “Macau Occupational Skills Recognition System” (MORS) Gold Pin Competition.

The competition, provides a platform for contestants to demonstrate their professional skills and pit their talent against the best in the industry.

In this year’s competition there were a total of 333 contestants representing 38 companies in Macau. Of this number, 69 contestants were shortlisted for the finals. MGM had 16 team members participating in the competition, and six finalists successfully entered the Final Rounds.

The MORS participants from MGM spent around 500 hours preparing for the competition, and their success is the culmination of the past few months of hard work and dedication of both the participants and their trainers.

MORS was launched in 2001 as a joint effort of the tourism industry of Macau and IFT, with the main objective to upgrade human resources services in the industry through the introduction of a certification scheme for a number of hospitality and tourism professions.

Longines announces ambassador of elegance

The Swiss watch brand Longines has returned for the sixth consecutive year as Title Partner and Official Timekeeper of the Longines Hong Kong International Races.

Longines rewarded the winners of the four international Group 1 races with elegant Longines timepieces.

Longines also welcomed its Ambassador of Elegance Eddie Peng at the 2017 Longines Hong Kong International Races, the company announced in a statement.

Reflecting the brand’s motto “Elegance is an Attitude”, the Taiwanese actor presented the Longines Prize for Elegance.

Eddie Peng received the Official Watch of the Longines Hong Kong International Races, a model from the Record Collection.

This timepiece, which combines “classic elegance and excellence,” as well as Eddie Peng, are featured in the brand’s latest TV advertisement, which is currently being broadcast in the Asian region.

