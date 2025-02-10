Visitors spent 5.8% more in 2024; Singaporeans top spending per-capita

The total visitor spending (excluding gaming expenses) rose 5.8% annually to MOP75.36 billion in 2024, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported.

The result was credited to the motivation stemming from a 23.8% rise in visitor arrivals.

Total spending by overnight visitors (MOP62.31 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP13.05 billion) grew by 3.5% and 17.9%, respectively.

Despite the increase in total value, per-capita spending by visitors decreased by 14.6% year-on-year to MOP2,157.

The per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP3,884) and same-day visitors (MOP691) fell respectively by 8.2% and 12.7%, year-over-year.

According to the same report, visitors primarily spent on shopping (45.4% of the total), followed by accommodation (25.5%) and food and beverages (20.9%).

Analyzed by the primary purpose of the visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macau to attend performances/competitions (MOP5,076) and MICE events (MOP4,323) was relatively high in 2024.

Singapore visitors spent the most in Macau in 2024 (MOP2,834), followed by those from Thailand (MOP2,598) and mainland China (MOP2,503).

While expenditures from Thailand and mainland China dropped by 22.7% and 18.1%, respectively, Singapore recorded an increase of 6.6%.

Spending from South Korea (MOP2,405) came fourth, followed by Japan (MOP2,093).

Both market results represented drops, with South Korea being accountable for the most significant (-33.8%) while Japan dropped only 1.4%.

Visitors from Malaysia (MOP1,992) and Taiwan dropped by 15% and 8.8%, respectively, year-over-year, while Hong Kong visitors (MOP1,009) also decreased by 13%.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data on visitors’ expense items and spending during their stay.

2024 Q4 spending down 0.2%

In Q4 of 2024, the total spending of visitors (MOP19.15 billion) edged down by 0.2% year-on-year, with that of overnight visitors (MOP16.28 billion) falling by 0.7%, while that of same-day visitors (MOP2.87 billion) rising by 2.8%.

Per-capita spending of visitors (MOP2,126) dropped by 8.2% year-on-year but rebounded by 6.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Analysed by the source of visitors, visitors from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong spent MOP2,548, MOP802, and MOP1,494 on average, respectively.