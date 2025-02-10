Casino revenue sees slight dip during CNY

The city’s casinos underperformed during the recent Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday, with daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) averaging MOP780 million.

This represents a 1% decrease from last year and an 8% drop compared to 2019, according to Seaport Research Partners.

Between January 28 and February 4, Macau welcomed 1.31 million visitors, averaging 163,700 per day. This marked a 3.5% decline from last year but still surpassed 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Analyst Vitaly Umansky noted, “Estimated per visitor GGR was US$593, +3% vs. CNY 2024 and -3% vs. CNY 2019.

However, reports suggest stronger premium play than mass market play in Macau.” He added that spend-per-visitor figures might be misleading, as the city likely saw a rise in non-gaming visitors during the holiday.

Umansky’s data shows that CNY 2019 contributed around 2% to the GGR, while CNY 2024 is expected to account for about 2.6%, based on a projected annual GGR of MOP242 billion. Staff Reporter