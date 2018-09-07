Corporate Bits | Sands China’s restaurants included in Ctrip gourmet list

Ctrip’s independent brand, the Ctrip Gourmet List, has honored 17 Sands Resorts Macao restaurants by including them in its most recent 2018 ranking report.

The Golden Peacock Indian restaurant at The Venetian Macao received Ctrip One Star status, while 16 others earned Ctrip Select rankings, the gaming operator said in a statement.

They included Portofino, North and Bambu at The Venetian Macao; The Parisian Macao’s Brasserie, Lotus Palace and Le Buffet; Sands Cotai Central’s Southern Kitchen and Urumqi Ballroom; and Sands Macao’s Copa Steakhouse, 888 Buffet and Golden Court.

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central’s Bene and Xin, The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central’s The St. Regis Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Cotai Strip’s Zi Yat Heen and Belcanção were also included in the list.

The Ctrip Gourmet List evaluates restaurants in three categories: “Ctrip Stars,” which is focused on fine dining restaurants; “Ctrip Select,” which looks at high quality, affordable eateries; and “Ctrip Flavour,” which features less well-known locations serving authentic regional food.

MGM organizes seminar on food safety

MGM organized the “MGM SME Supporting Program – Food Safety and ISO Management System Seminar” yesterday, with some 200 participants, including SMEs, food and beverage vendors and industry practitioners, young entrepreneurs, government representatives and members from various SME associations.

According to a statement issued by the gaming operator, the seminar helped local SMEs better understand food safety and the ISO management system standards.

At the event, Macau’s food safety regulations and cases of food and beverage manufacturing sites with foodborne diseases were shared, which helped the participants understand the various food safety standards and hygiene requirements.

A detailed introduction to the ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System and the ISO implementation and certification process were also presented.

Vice president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Chui Yuk Lum said, “This seminar can promote overall food safety standards in Macau, bringing about new business opportunities for SMEs and [showing] Macau as an international tourism destination with safe and high quality gourmet [eateries].”

