Cotai checkpoint traffic grows

Cross-border vehicular traffic in April grew by 7.2% year-on-year to 434,445 trips, according to information released by the Statistics and Census Service.

Vehicular trips passing through the checkpoint at Cotai (126,735) rose by 3.6%, whereas those going through the Border Gate (277,146) dropped slightly by 0.8%. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge recorded a total of 27,327 trips.

Meanwhile, commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totaled 6,081 trips in April, up by 21.4% year- on-year; trips to and from mainland China (2,609) and Taiwan (1,088) saw increases of 36.3% and 4.9% respectively. Inbound and outbound commercial flights in the first four months grew by 17.7% year-on-year to 23,345 trips.

Moreover, licensed motor vehicles totaled 238,289 as at end-

April, down by 176 year-on-year; light motorcycles (25,027) dropped by 9.8% whereas light automobiles (107,882) and heavy motorcycles (97,889) rose by 1.0% and 1.8% respectively.

In the first four months of 2019, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 25.7% year-on-year to 4,000.

Meanwhile, data shows that the number of traffic accidents dropped by 9.6% year-on- year to 932 in April, involving 338 victims and one death. In the first four months, there were 4,116 traffic accidents and 1,428 traffic casualties. LV