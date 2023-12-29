Cotai hospital A&E sees daily average of 200 patients

The Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of the new Cotai hospital has seen a daily average of over 200 patients since its opening on Dec. 21, with most seeking help for respiratory infections and gastrointestinal discomfort, public broadcaster TDM-Radio Macau (Chinese) reported yesterday. In a statement, the Health Bureau announced ambulances will not take patients to the new A&E, but instead to Kiang Wu or the public hospital. Severe cases will be diverted from the new A&E to the public hospital when necessary. The bureau expects that, in future, a full-capacity A&E will be in operation at the new hospital by the external operator.

