Cotai hospital parking lot to open today

The 1,070-space public parking lot at the Cotai hospital will open at 10 a.m. today. The parking will accommodate both cars and motorcycles. Parking services are charged at MOP8/hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as MOP4/hour between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. for cars and MOP3 and MOP1.5 per daytime and nighttime hours for motorcycles. Payments can be made by cash, Macau Pass, Mpay and Contactless UnionPay. Managed by the Transport Bureau, the parking lot is subject to all current parking lot rules and regulations announced by the government. The hospital itself will only soft open later this month.

