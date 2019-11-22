Courts | TSI confirms decision on expiration of four land plots

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) has confirmed an administrative decision taken by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works regarding the expiration of the concession of four land plots.

The decisions from the TSI were made on October 17 and 24 and were made public through a statement by the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal (TUI).

The decisions involve four land plots and refer to concessions which expired during 2015 and 2016.

By order of the Chief Executive, the secretary has ordered the land plots be returned to the government, since in all the cases the land plots have not been used for the purposes they had been rented for over the 25-year period.

The decisions from the TSI, now public, represent the government regaining possession of a total area of 11,113 square meters of land which needs to be vacated by the former concession holders.

In the TSI’s statement, the court does not clarify whether the concession holders have accepted the decision or if they have lodged an appeal w ith the TUI.

Nevertheless, in all previous cases of the same kind, the courts have always given the government a reason regarding expired concessions ruled under the Land Law, which many have criticized, claiming that not allowing concessions to be extended or reattributed in the cases where the responsibility for failing to use the land cannot be attributed to the concession holders is not reasonable. RM