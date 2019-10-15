Courts | Tutor sentenced to over 18 years for sexual assault

The tutoring center teacher who was arrested for sexually assaulting at least seven students has been sentenced to jail for 18 years and six months.

The 36-year-old, surnamed Tam, is a male Hong Kong resident who had been employed for four years by a local tutoring center located in the Fai Chi Kei area, where his criminal behaviors were conducted.

Between 2016 and November 2018, the criminal sexually assaulted male underage students at the center by ordering them to perform oral sex on him and to masturbate in front of him. The criminal admitted to part of the charges.

The parent of one of the victims, aged 14, reported the suspect’s criminal behaviors to the Judiciary Police (PJ). The victim claimed to have been forced by the suspect to perform oral sex six times since October, after the suspect threatened to tell his parents that he was in a relationship with a girl.

According to the PJ’s investigation, the suspect had been taking advantage of his students’ psychological weaknesses to carry out the assaults. The suspect repeatedly threatened victims by threatening to report their class behavior, for instance that they had failed exams, to their parents.

The other four victims were also forced to perform oral sex and masturbate.

Some of the victims were under the age of 14 when the assaults took place.

Due to the fact that the cases might be handled according to the different laws in effect when the offence occurred, the judge explained that the court has selected the lightest possible sentence for the criminal. JZ